Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Leone Nakarawa in action for Glasgow against Ulster in 2015

Former Ulster, Ireland and Lions back row Stephen Ferris believes Fijian forward Leone Nakarawa can offer Ulster a missing 'X factor' for big games.

The 32-year-old will arrive from Glasgow at the end of this season on a one-year deal as a likely replacement for the departing Marcell Coetzee.

"I think he will probably fit into Ulster's gameplan a little bit better than Coetzee," said Ferris.

"He is a completely different player than Coetzee."

"He will give you a bit of gain-line but he has so much more to his game, his offloading ability, getting the ball in behind the defence," added Ferris.

"He's a bit of a jack-in-the-box as well. When you look at the big games against the likes of Munster and Leinster and the big European teams I think Ulster need a little more 'X factor'.

"That one-dimensional approach sometimes doesn't cut it against really strong defences."

Nakarawa has been with Glasgow since 2013 and has been regularly employed in the second row as well as the back row.

"He is a world class rugby player and athlete and his offloading ability is miles better than anyone I have seen," argued Ferris.

"If I was a punter I would pay the entrance feel to watch him alone. He is that good and brings that much 'X factor'. It's a huge signing."

With Australian lock Sam Carter signed up again, Ferris believes back Matt Faddes may be sacrificed to bring in another overseas signing.

"I believe Faddes will probably go at the end of the season and they'll get somebody in with a bit more quality," he explained.

"When Ulster were successful they had World Cup winners John Afoa, Ruan Pienaar and Johann Muller - that's the kind of quality you need when you've only got a couple of foreign signings to bring in to get you to that next level."