Tim Cardall has made 25 appearances for Wasps since signing from Nottingham in 2018

Wasps lock forward Tim Cardall has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the Premiership club.

Cardall, 24, who signed from Nottingham in 2018, has been part of the first-team squad since 2019.

He has made 25 appearances, the most recent being Sunday's late bench outing in the 49-17 home defeat by Harlequins.

But his first-team chances under boss Lee Blackett may increase when Wales lock Will Rowlands moves to Dragons at the end of the season.

Sunday's defeat was the first in six matches in all competitions for fifth-placed Wasps, last season's Premiership runners-up.

The Coventry-based club's next game is the local derby at home to Northampton this Saturday.