Horne is not included in Scotland's Six Nations as he makes his way back from injury

Scotland scrum-half George Horne has signed a contract extension at Glasgow Warriors.

The 25-year-old made his club debut in November 2016 and has scored 31 tries in 60 appearances.

His international strike rate is impressive too, with six tries in his 14 outings for Scotland.

"This is a club I've grown up supporting and I've made some great memories being a part of this team," he told the Warriors' website. external-link

Currently working his way back from a foot injury, he added: "It's a special atmosphere stepping out in front of the home crowd at Scotstoun and I'm looking forward to making more memories in front of them in the seasons to come.

"We've got a great group of boys who've created a real family atmosphere, and the guys that have come in recently have just added to that."

The length of the new deal is undisclosed.