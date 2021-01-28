Ifan Phillips won a Grand Slam in 2016 with Wales U20s

Ifan Phillips has signed a new contract with Ospreys which will keep him at the Liberty Stadium for the next two seasons.

The 25-year-old hooker has been with the region for five years making his senior debut off the bench in an Anglo-Welsh Cup win against Wasps at the start of February 2017.

He has since made 30 appearances for Ospreys, scoring five tries.

"It was an easy decision for me," said Crymych-born Phillips.

"This is a club going places and it's exciting to see where we will end up in the next few years."

Phillips, the son of former Wales and Neath captain Kevin, started with his home-town club and played in the Welsh Premiership for Neath RFC before joining Ospreys.

"I haven't done things the classic way by the Academy, I started with Crymych, went on to play for Carmarthen Quins and with Neath and got picked up by the Ospreys through playing there and I am pretty proud of that. It's been a tough journey, but I have enjoyed every moment of it.

"It's been all about taking that opportunity when it's given to you and running with it.

"We have four quality hookers here and competition throughout the squad that pushes everyone to be better everyday.

"Everyone is looking to progress and pushing to be the first-choice in the team and we all push each other because of that which is a big drive for us all."

Phillips, who was named player of the match in the New Year's Day victory over Cardiff Blues excites head coach Toby Booth.

"Ifan has shown some really good performances for the region this season," said Booth.

"His emotional connection to the Ospreys through his father comes through every time he pulls the shirt on. Those ingredients certainly add to your squad both on and off the pitch, which is exciting."