Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fromer England scrum-half Danny Care signed a new contract with Harlequins earlier this month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 31 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett makes nine changes to the side which beat Bath last time out.

Backs Malakai Fekitoa and Zach Kibirige return from injury, while Thomas Young captains the side in the absence of injured skipper Joe Launchbury.

South Africa pair Stephan Lewies and Andre Esterhuizen are back for Harlequins, who make five changes from the draw with London Irish.

Danny Care, Aaron Morris and Archie White also come into the starting XV.

Wasps quartet Paolo Odogwu, Dan Robson, Jack Willis and Tom West are away with England, but Wales lock Will Rowlands is included in the week his summer departure to Dragons was confirmed.

Wasps have named 13-year-old Alexander Goodwin as a virtual 24th player.

The teenager, who is recovering from cancer, will virtually join the home squad during their warm-up thanks to body-worn cameras on the players.

Wasps: Sopoaga; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Minozzi; Umaga, Porter; McIntyre, Cruse, Toomaga-Allen, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields, Young (capt), T Willis.

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, Brookes, Cardall, Morris, Wolstenholme, Le Bourgeois, Miller.

Harlequins: Brown; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies (capt), White, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Elia, Els, Kerrod, Young, De Carpentier, Landajo, Lang, Green.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).