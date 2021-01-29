Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish head into round seven of the Premiership season 10th in the table, with one win from six games

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 31 January Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish boss Declan Kidney makes eight changes from the draw at Harlequins as Will Goodrick-Clarke, Agustin Creevy and Sekope Kepu form a new front row.

Nick Phipps starts at scrum-half with Ben Loader returning on the wing.

Louis Schreuder makes his first start for Newcastle in one of four changes from their win over Gloucester.

The South African forms a new half-back partnership with Joel Hodgson, while there are two new faces in the pack.

Hooker George McGuigan returns in the front row, while Philip van der Walt replaces Mark Wilson, who is in the England squad for the Six Nations, in the back row.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Radio London:

"We've tried to use the past two weeks' break to our advantage but, to be honest, it's a lot easier when there's games.

"We're looking forward to getting back out on the pitch. You can do all the training you want, but it's only through games that you get to see if things are working.

"One match is worth 100 training sessions as that's when you really see how things work under pressure and your players can adapt.

"Any team under Dean Richards you know is going to be tough to face. We're under no illusions of the challenge Newcastle will present."

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Meakes, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Kepu, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), O'Brien, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Chawatama, Coleman, Donnell, Cowan, Meehan, Hepetema.

Newcastle Falcons: Penny; Radwan, Orlando, Flood (co-capt), Stevenson; Hodgson, Schreuder; Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson (co-capt), Van der Walt, Graham.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Montgomery, Hardie, Stuart, Connon, Wacokecoke.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).