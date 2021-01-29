Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has not played for Exeter since Boxing Day after injuring his hamstring

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 30 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Graham Kitchener plays his first game of the season for Worcester after recovering from a stress fracture, one of two changes to the side that lost at Sale earlier this month.

Billy Searle returns from a calf injury at fly-half, while Scotland's Duncan Weir is on the bench.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg returns for Exeter after a hamstring injury.

Exeter make eight changes in total from the side which lost to Bristol in their top-of-the-table encounter.

Hogg replaces Jack Walsh at full-back and Tom O'Flaherty comes in on the wing, with Ian Whitten moving to centre in place of England's Henry Slade.

Joe Simmonds is fit to play after spraining his ankle against the Bears and partners a recalled Jack Maunder in the half-backs.

In the front row, Jack Yeandle and Tomas Francis come in for England duo Luke Cowan-Dickie and Harry Williams.

Scotland Jonny Gray returns to partner Sam Skinner in the second row, as Jonny Hill is away with Eddie Jones' England squad, and Dave Ewers and Richard Capstick are picked at flanker.

Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas told BBC Hereford and Worcester:

"We're really excited about the challenge.

"We're relishing the opportunity to test ourselves against what has been the best team in England in the last 18 months, so we're really looking forward to that opportunity."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"It feels like over the next month we'll become progressively stronger, despite having our internationals away, so it feels like we're going to have a really interesting block of eight games now.

"It's going to challenge us, but challenge us in the way we need to be challenged.

"We need something quite exciting and challenging and new and I think this could be the making of us. If we come through this period looking stronger than we go into it then that will really excite me about how we could end the season."

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Morris, Beck, David; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Clegg, Kitchener, Hill (capt), Kvesic, Mama.

Replacements: Cutting, Thomas, Palframan, Bresler, Lewis, Simpson, Weir Venter.

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Whitten, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Gray, Skinner, Ewers, Capstick, S Simmonds

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Street, Armand, Lonsdale, Hidalgo-Clyne, Skinner, Hendrickson

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).