Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 30 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make seven changes as scrum-half Willi Heinz makes his first appearance of the season after injury.

Argentina centre Santiago Carreras makes his first start for the club, with Jason Woodward back after being sidelined since the end of November.

Northampton recall England scrum-half Piers Francis in one of four changes for their first game in a month.

Api Ratuniyarawa comes into the side at lock in a move which sees Saracens loanee Nick Isiekwe switch to flanker.

Saints have Dan Biggar at fly-half while his Wales Six Nations colleague, wing Louis Rees-Zammit, is absent from the Gloucester line-up.

After six matches Gloucester are bottom of the Premiership with just one win to their name, with Saints sitting eighth in the table.

Gloucester: Woodward; Carreras, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Evans, Heinz; Rapava-Ruskin, Walker, Balmain, Garvey, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Gleave, Ford-Robinson, Knight, Craig, Gibson, Chapman, Seabrook, Moyle.

Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), S Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Isiekwe, Ludlam (co-capt), Adendorff.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Painter, Moon, Coles, James, Dingwall, Freeman.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).