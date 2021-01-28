Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pat Lam's Bristol side picked won at champions Exeter in their last Premiership fixture

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 29 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make six changes for the derby clash with Bath as Chris Vui plays for the first time since November after recovering from injury.

Henry Purdy, Andy Uren and Ioan Lloyd come into the backs, while John Afoa and Dan Thomas start up front.

Props Christian Judge and Juan Schoeman, lock Elliott Stooke and flankers Josh Bayliss and Miles Reid all start as Bath make seven changes.

Centre Josh Matavesi and winger Gabriel Hamer-Webb return among the backs.

The Bears have fly-half Callum Sheedy on the bench after he was released from the Wales squad, but are without Max Malins, Harry Randall and Ben Earl, who are on England duty, and the suspended Kyle Sinckler.

England trio Charlie Ewels, Will Stuart and Beno Obano are missing from the Bath line-up, while Talupe Faletau is on the bench after also being allowed to play by Wales.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, O'Conor, Purdy; Lloyd, Uren; Woolmore, Byrne, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Armstrong, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Sheedy, Leiua.

Bath: de Glanville; McConnochie, Joseph, Matavesi, Hamer-Webb; Priestland, Spencer; Schoeman, Dunn, Judge, McNally (capt), Stooke, Bayliss, Reid, Mercer

Replacements: Walker, Bhatti, Thomas, Williams, Faletau, Chudley, Redpath, Cokanasiga

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).