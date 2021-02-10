Plenty of Scotland players caught the eye after their win against England

No more than three Scots have been selected in an initial British & Irish Lions squad this century. That's five tours, with just 10 different Scotland players having been deemed good enough for the famous red jersey.

This year's scheduled tour to South Africa - should it go ahead - will be ferociously competitive once again, with former Wales coach Warren Gatland taking charge of his third campaign.

The Kiwi, too, has never initially selected more than three Scots, but after opening their Six Nations campaign with a stunning win against England at Twickenham that could well change. So, who are those in serious contention for a spot? BBC Scotland takes a look.

On the plane

These are the players who you can count on being in the squad, and will be pushing for a starting Test place.

You would hang your hat on captain Stuart Hogg being picked. Gatland selected him in 2013 and 2017, with injury ultimately ruling him out of Test contention four years ago.

The full-back is now a Premiership and Champions Cup winner with Exeter Chiefs and a put in a complete performance at Twickenham, making more metres than any other player and kicking with near perfection.

He will be the favourite to start come the first Test against the world champions.

Despite his jaunt to the sin-bin, fly-half Finn Russell got the better of opposite number Owen Farrell at the weekend and his form for Racing 92 has been red hot.

His variety - even from the bench - makes him a compelling pick, and yet, his style would offer a departure from Gatland's typical strategy.

Another four consistent matches this Six Nations will surely seal his place alongside - or instead of - George Ford, Farrell, who can also play centre, Dan Biggar, and Johnny Sexton.

Then there is Hamish Watson. It is testament to the competition in the back-row that the Edinburgh flanker is still fighting for his spot given his consistency in recent seasons.

A barnstorming display at Twickenham, though, must have him at the top of the list on form. Watson's main obstacle is credit in the bank held by the other opensides Tom Curry and Justin Tipuric, who was outstanding for Wales against Ireland.

But, maintain the standards set at Twickenham and he will be impossible to ignore.

"Hoggy is guaranteed, Finn is guaranteed and I think Watson is definitely on the plane now. If he doesn't go, it would be a joke," former Scotland captain John Barclay told Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast. "The way he carries the ball is frightening and it would be awesome to see for the Lions against South Africa."

In the departure lounge

These are the players who will definitely be in the conversation for selection, but face a fight to nail down a place in the squad.

Jonny Gray is a player who will be in many people's group, and maybe even starting XV for the first Test, after his shift against England.

The Exeter second-row has always had a relentless work-rate, but is now more effective with ball in hand and at the breakdown, carrying and making more turnovers than anyone on the pitch against England.

Gatland selected six second-rows four years ago, and competition is fierce, with Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Joe Launchbury just some of those battling for selection. Gray is often under-rated and can only keep performing at his current levels and hope for the best.

Meanwhile, Scotland's scrum improvement in the last 12 months means loose-head prop Rory Sutherland, former Lions coach Ian McGeechan's pick to start the first Test, and tight-head Zander Fagerson will also be in the mix, while Watson's partner in crime Jamie Ritchie will be there or thereabouts.

In the backs, Sean Maitland was picked four years ago and turned in another excellent display under the high ball at the weekend.

The 'bolters'

The bolters are those making a late charge for selection, having only recently burst on to the international stage.

Topping everyone's list at the moment is centre Cameron Redpath after his scarily composed Test debut against England, where only Hogg made more metres.

A smooth operator with a composure beyond his years, former England scrum-half Matt Dawson says "if Redpath plays five games like he played on Saturday, he is on the plane". High praise.

Winger Duhan van der Merwe is another who has burst on to the international scene after qualifying for Scotland in the autumn. His sheer power was there for all to see as he battered past multiple white shirts to score the decisive try at Twickenham. His heft will surely come in handy against his native South Africa.

Number eight Matt Fagerson has been around the Scotland squad since 2018 and so hasn't exactly come from nowhere. However, the 22-year-old put in a coming-of-age performance at Twickenham, with only Gray matching him for carries.

This year may come too soon for him, but delivering at that level consistently will stand him in good stead for future tours.