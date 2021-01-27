Scotland's Finn Russell went off injured against Wales last October

Fly-half Finn Russell has a "totally different mindset" since his Scotland return and is "coaching" players in training, captain Stuart Hogg says.

Having sat out the Autumn Nations Cup with an injury sustained against Wales in October, the 28-year-old Racing 92 player is primed for the Six Nations.

Russell missed most of last year's tournament for breaching team protocol.

"It's exciting for everybody, especially myself as a back-three player [to have him back]," Hogg said.

"To have Finn playing beside you is only going to create opportunities.

"I've just loved the way he's come into camp during the autumn and this Six Nations campaign. He's almost coached the boys around and put us into positions where he wants us.

"It's a totally different mindset that he's got and we're absolutely loving it."

Russell, whose Racing 92 side were beaten by Hogg's Exeter Chiefs in last season's European Champions Cup final, is set to win his 52nd cap in Scotland's Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on 6 February.

"You can see how well he's been playing for Racing over the past year and hopefully he can bring that form into Scotland," Hogg added.

"We believe he is one of the best 10s in the world, and quite possibly has the best kicking game out of everybody, so we're very fortunate he's part of our squad."

Head coach Gregor Townsend says there is a freshness about his squad as they seek to improve on last year's fourth-place finish.

Bath centre Cameron Redpath, having chosen Scotland over England, is one of four uncapped players in the group, while Glasgow Warriors lock Richie Gray is recalled after two months out with concussion.

"Bringing someone young like Cameron into a squad does have an effect," Townsend said. "We saw that last year with Darcy Graham - just that enthusiasm of youth keeps the older guys on their toes.

"These guys are fearless and that's what you want. And Richie Gray brings experience. He's still very passionate about playing for his country and to see him running around in training like he's 21 instead of 31 is brilliant."