Rhys Webb starred with two tries as Ospreys beat Connacht in the Pro14 last weekend

Rhys Webb says he is happy with his level of scrum-half play and will not change "anything" despite being left out of Wales' Six Nations squad.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac questioned whether Webb's pace and speed of pass was enough for international rugby.

The 32-year-old Osprey has been capped 36 times by Wales and twice by the British and Irish Lions.

"I know how hard I work on and off the field, so I'll continue to do that. So that's that," Webb told Scrum V.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinions but I don't take it personally at all.

"He (Pivac) has come out in the press and said what he said, then fair enough, but for me I won't change anything."

Webb was overlooked in favour of Scarlets pair Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy, as well as returning Cardiff Blues number nine Tomos Williams.

Wales begin their 2021 Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on 7 February, looking to improve on last year's last-to-bottom finish.

Webb said he would now concentrate on playing for Ospreys, for whom he produced a two-try starring performance in last weekend's 26-20 Pro14 win at Connacht.

"I've never been one to take selection for granted... if I am picked there's that extra excitement," added Webb, speaking to the Scrum V podcast.

"When I heard I wasn't picked, luckily enough I was in training with the boys and the Ospreys is a good environment to be in at the moment - the boys laughing and joking about it.

"You can't really control the selection and I was just happy for the other boys - Adam Beard, Rhodri Jones and Dan Lydiate - getting called back up again.

"The Ospreys are obviously happy they don't lose me at all now."

Webb returned to the Wales fold a year ago, having been previously ineligible for selection since the Welsh Rugby Union brought in a selection policy in October 2017 that meant players would not be picked if they had won fewer than 60 caps and opted to move away from Wales.

The Lions scrum-half had announced he was signing for French side Toulon from Ospreys and subsequently missed the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

But he became eligible again to play for Wales in the 2020 Six Nations after announcing he would return to Ospreys from Toulon, who agreed to Webb's early release from his contract for family reasons.

