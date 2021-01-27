Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Premiership resumes this week after a fortnight's break

Premiership Rugby recorded just one positive Covid-19 case during its latest round of tests.

From 964 tests carried out on Monday, one person - a non-playing member of staff - was found to have the virus.

Premiership Rugby has moved to twice-weekly testing as part of stricter Covid-19 protocols following the discovery of a more infectious variant of the illness.

There were two positive cases during last week's round of tests.

Those tests encountered problems after Premiership Rugby's testers, Randox Health, mistakenly told 22 people they had tested positive - 18 of whom were from Bath, who shut their training ground and ordered their players and staff to self-isolate as a result.

The latest figure is the lowest since there were zero positive cases in the second week of the campaign and comes after clubs had a two-week break from matches following the suspension of European games.

Clubs are taking their second set of weekly tests on Wednesday with the results due to be announced on Friday before the resumption of Premiership fixtures that evening.