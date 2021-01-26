Premier 15s set to return from two-week Covid-19 suspension
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
The Premier 15s league returns this weekend following a two-week suspension to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.
The Rugby Football Union is introducing a twice-weekly lateral flow testing programme for club players and staff.
Rearranged matches between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens, and Gloucester-Hartpury and DMP Durham Sharks, will take place on Saturday, 30 January.
A full programme of games - round 11 - will resume on 6 February, with further fixtures scheduled for up to round 14.
Dates for rounds 15-18, the semi-finals and final will depend on the timing of the delayed Women's Six Nations.
Six Nations organisers are aiming for a spring or summer start, though full details are not expected until the end of January.
In addition to twice-weekly lateral flow testing, adapted laws - such as 35-minute halves - and regulated training limiting face-to-face exposure, including minimising indoor contact, have been introduced.
Last season's Premier 15s was declared null and void because of the pandemic.
Confirmed fixture round dates:
Round 11 - Saturday, 6 February
Round 12 - Saturday, 13 February
Round 13 - Saturday, 27 February
Round 14 - Saturday, 6 March