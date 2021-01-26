Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Keiran Williams has signed a two-year contract extension with Ospreys.

The 23-year-old former Wales Under-20s player has risen from Ospreys academy and made his senior debut in 2018.

"It was a straightforward decision for me to sign a new contract," said Williams, who has made 24 appearances for the Pro14 side.

"It didn't take long at all and this is somewhere I want to stay and play my rugby."

The deal means Williams will stay at Liberty Stadium until at least the end of the 2022-23 season.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Keiran has been impressive from the outset. When I first saw him, it was clear he had a great attitude.

"He has grabbed the opportunity he has been given with both hands. He has been one of the most consistent and standout performers we have had."