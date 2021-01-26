Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jordan Taufua made 17 appearances for Leicester, scoring three tries

Leicester Tigers forward Jordan Taufua has left Leicester Tigers with immediate effect, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

The 28-year-old New Zealander made 18 appearances for Leicester, scoring three tries, since making his debut in November 2019.

Reports in the French media say he has joined Top 14 side Lyon as an injury replacement on a two-year contract.

Tigers did not comment when contacted by the BBC.

Taufua joined Leicester from Crusaders, from his native New Zealand, after the 2019 World Cup, scoring a memorable try against Exeter on his home debut.

He was reported to have been involved in the contract dispute which saw five Tigers players leave last summer, but he later signed a new deal in July.

Analysis

BBC Radio Leicester's Tigers commentator Chris Egerton

Taufua's ball-carrying and all-round belligerence has impressed everyone who's seen him in a Tigers shirt, but his abrupt departure - likely to Lyon - should come as no surprise.

The back-rower, signed from Crusaders nearly two years ago, was one of the last players to agree a reduced deal when the club demanded wage cuts last summer.

Linked strongly with Beziers then, he now heads to the Top 14 and, with Tigers' back-row resources in much better health than when he arrived, it's a move that suits all parties.