Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Underhill made his England senior debut in 2017

Guinness Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland; ive text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights online after the game.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill has withdrawn from England's Six Nations squad because of a hip injury.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis has replaced Underhill in the squad.

Underhill, 24, is expected to miss the whole championship, although his exact recovery time has yet to be determined.

England are already without Mako Vunipola and Joe Launchbury, while prop Joe Marler is unavailable for personal reasons and Kyle Sinckler is suspended for the opener against Scotland.

Willis, who made his debut last autumn, has been promoted from England's 12-strong shadow squad and will compete with Ben Earl and Mark Wilson for the back-row spot created by Underhill's absence.

Exeter loose-head prop Alec Hepburn, Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam and their lock David Ribbans have all been added to the shadow squad.

The Calcutta Cup match against Scotland is at Twickenham on Saturday, 6 February (16:45 GMT).