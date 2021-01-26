Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Danny Care (far left) describes Cameron Redpath as a "serious player"

Scotland beating England to the services of "phenomenal" centre Cameron Redpath is "really significant", says former British & Irish Lions wing Ugo Monye.

Redpath, whose father Bryan captained Scotland, has been called into Gregor Townsend's Six Nations squad.

The Bath centre was eligible to represent England, and had been selected in squads without winning a cap.

"Redpath's the real deal," Monye said.

"I think he's a phenomenal player. Fair pay to Scotland, he'll add so much.

"Fair play to Cameron Redpath, following in the footsteps of his dad. But as an Englishman, I'd have loved to have seen him in a squad.

"I don't know whether [England head coach] Eddie [Jones] spoke to him, and mapped out what he's looking for in his centres. If you look at the two 12s you've got [Owen] Farrell and [Henry] Slade who can play there, so there may not have been enough room for him in this squad."

Harlequins and England scrum-half Danny Care, who has played against Redpath the Premiership, described him as a "serious player".

Speaking on the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Care said: "He's one of those guys you can see that once he gets his foot in the door in a 12 shirt internationally, it's going to be very hard to get it off him.

"I think with him, James Lang, and Duncan Taylor, that's a great three battling it out for two positions."