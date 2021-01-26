Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mata has made 81 appearances for Edinburgh

Edinburgh number eight Viliame Mata has signed a contract extension with the Pro14 club.

The 29-year-old Fiji international has been a key player for Richard Cockerill's side, and was nominated for European Rugby's Player of the Year award in 2019.

Mata is the latest of Edinburgh's back-row to sign a new deal, after Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson.

Cockerill says Mata brings an "X-factor" to the side.

"He's a devastating, powerful runner in broken field and from the back of the scrum, and has the passing and offloading skills in and before the tackle to bring players around him into the game from nowhere," the head coach added.

"Edinburgh Rugby is heading to a good stage right now and think we're building together well as a team," Mata said.