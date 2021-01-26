Prop Javan Sebastian has been capped by Wales Under-18s

Prop Javan Sebastian has signed a contract extension which Scarlets say will keep him at the region "for 2021-22 and beyond".

The 26-year-old tight-head is in his second spell with the region having come through the Scarlets academy.

Born in Carmarthen, Sebastian made one LV Cup appearance for the region before spending 2015-16 with Glasgow Warriors.

He returned to Parc y Scarlets the following campaign and made his Pro14 debut in 2019.

Sebastien has featured in every Pro14 match this season, impressing head coach Glenn Delaney with his work ethic.

"Javan has worked really hard on his game and the fact that he has played in all of our matches this season emphasises the effort he has put in," said Delaney.

"He is an example to young players of what can be achieved when you are willing to put the work in.

"We are fortunate to have a scrum coach in [World Cup-winning former New Zealand prop] Ben Franks who has been around a few performance environments and understands what it takes to prepare and prepare well. Having someone to pass those lessons on to Javan has been invaluable.

"Then what do you do with that information? Do you grasp the nettle and look to make the best of yourself? That is what you have seen from Javan this season."

Sebastian, who has also turned out for Carmarthen Quins, said: "I am enjoying the run of rugby I have been having, so I am delighted to have signed a new deal.

"It is a great environment to be part of, you are always being pushed to get better every day and that is what I have been trying to do.

"There is great competition across the front row.

"Samson [Lee] and Werner [Kruger] are experienced Test props and working closely with someone of the international experience of Ben Franks has also been a big help for my game.

"I'm only 26 and feel there is a lot more to come from me and I'm looking forward to continuing my development in the coming years."

Sebastian is the second front-row player to re-sign for Scarlets this month, following Wales international loose-head Wyn Jones.