Hooker John Andrew scored a hat-trick for Ulster against Edinburgh in November

John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Kieran Treadwell and Nathan Doak have become the latest players to commit their futures to Ulster until 2023.

Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Alan O'Connor and Aaron Sexton agreed two-year deals on Monday.

Hooker Andrew, prop Warwick and second row Treadwell have been regulars for Ulster's senior side in recent seasons.

Scrum-half Doak will spend one year as a development player before moving to a senior contract until 2023.

Ballymena native Andrew, 27, made his debut in 2015 and has scored four tries in 10 appearances this season, including a hat-trick against Edinburgh in November.

Since making his debut in 2014, front row Warwick, 29, has been a regular for the province with 128 appearances.

Irish-qualified Treadwell made the move to Kingspan Stadium from Harlequins in 2016 and now stands on the brink of 100 appearances. The 25-year-old has won three international caps and made his Ireland debut in the 2017 summer tour of the USA and Japan.

Son of former Ulster player and head coach Neil, highly-rated 19-year-old Doak has been a regular for Ulster A side over the past 12 months.