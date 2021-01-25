Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Ashton could be available to make his debut against champions Exeter on Saturday

Worcester have made arguably the biggest signing in their two decades as a Premiership club by bringing in England winger Chris Ashton.

The 44-times capped international has signed from Harlequins on a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Ashton has been brought in as initial cover for the hamstring injuries suffered by full-back Melani Nanai and wing Noah Heward.

"Chris is the consummate professional," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He will be a good role model for our younger players. I have no doubt that Chris will make his mark here at Sixways.

"He is a quality, proven international, who is equally at home at wing or full-back.

"With Melani out for the season and Noah's return being further delayed, the timing could not have been better.

'This move is right for me and my family'

Ashton's move offers him a new chance to become the Premiership's top try-scorer.

The former Northampton, Saracens and Sale man is currently on 88, two behind Mark Cueto and just four short of equalling Tom Varndell's record.

Ashton, who began his career in rugby league with hometown club Wigan, also scored 20 tries in 44 Test appearances for England between 2010 and 2019.

"I would like to thank Harlequins for agreeing to release me early from my contract to be able to join Worcester," he said.

"To continue my career in the Premiership and play regular rugby means that this move is right for me and my family at this time."