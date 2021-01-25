John Cooney did not make Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the Six Nations

Eddie O'Sullivan believes John Cooney has been "harshly treated" following the Ulster scrum-half's omission from Ireland's squad for the Six Nations.

The 30-year-old was a late call-up for Ireland's autumn internationals but was not named in head coach Andy Farrel's 36-man panel on Monday.

Speaking on Sportsound Extra Time, former Ireland boss O'Sullivan said he has been impressed by Cooney's form.

"I have always felt that John has been harshly treated," O'Sullivan said.

"I think his form has been very good but when his form was good before he didn't really make the cut. He had a bit of a dip but he is back again.

"I just think the whole scrum-half situation is a bit up in the air to be honest. I also think Luke McGrath is a very good player and has been hard done by.

"However, the bottom line is that I think Conor Murray is going to start anyway so whoever is in there is only going to be on the on bench. I suspect that Jamison Gibson-Park will come in on the bench. Craig Casey is there, a very good young player but I don't think they are ready to be thrown into a Six Nations yet."

While O'Sullivan believes long-term scrum-half Murray will retain his place, the man who managed Ireland from 2001 until 2008 is looking for more from the Munster man.

"Conor Murray is the man, but I think there are question marks about Conor and his form," he continued.

"It has been very muted over the last couple of seasons. We need to see the same old Conor Murray back but I still think he is going to start.

"It is a kind of embarrassment of riches at scrum-half, all the players that are there - although Casey doesn't have the experience - are international-class players so it's not a problem."

Tom O'Toole represented Ireland at underage level after spending most of his childhood and youth in Australia

The other major Ulster omission from the squad was Jacob Stockdale who was not available for selection because of an injury picked up in the province's win over Munster on 2 January.

Stockdale's club team-mate Tom O'Toole will be hoping to win his first international cap, and O'Sullivan believes he has a good chance given the lack of match fitness of Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong, who has been included after recovering from long-term injury.

"The problem area might be the tight-head situation. Furlong is in the mix but he has had no rugby," he added.

"It is hard to imagine how Furlong can be around the team, he needs a game or two under his belt even to play off the bench so Tom O'Toole might find himself in with a shot of coming off the bench in the first Six Nations game.

"I can't imagine Furlong will be up to speed given he has been out for so long. It would be a huge risk to put him on, so I think there is a chance O'Toole could feature.

"Jacob had a great first season but probably struggled a bit in his second season. The move to full-back has been difficult for him and he probably needs more time there.

"He may have got more time in this championship and hopefully he can get back to play some part, we don't know that. He is certainly a loss because his strike rate with the ball is immense."