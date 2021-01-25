Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jacob Stockdale has not played since injuring his knee on 3 January

Ulster back Jacob Stockdale has been left out of Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the Six Nations.

Farrell said Stockdale, who injured his knee in Ulster's Pro14 win over Munster on 3 January, "was unavailable" however Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has been included after recovering from injury.

Uncapped Munster scrum-half Craig Casey is named in the squad but Ulster's John Cooney misses out.

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole is the only other uncapped player in the squad.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on 7 February.

More to follow