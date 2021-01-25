Stephen Myler has kicked 23 conversions and 28 penalties for the Ospreys, taking his career tally to 3,039 points

Stephen Myler has signed a one-year contract extension with Ospreys which will keep him at the Liberty Stadium until the summer of 2022.

The ex-Northampton Saints fly-half became head coach Toby Booth's first Ospreys signing when he joined from London Irish in July 2020.

Myler, 36, has scored 130 points in 13 games for Ospreys.

"It really was a no-brainer for me to re-sign," said the European Challenge Cup and Premiership final winner.

"I am really happy I am staying here longer than I initially thought."

Originally signed to fill the void left by injured Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe, Myler has played an integral role in Ospreys' resurgence under Booth.

"When you are trying to create an identity, you need leaders and coaches on the pitch who understand it and can deliver it," said Booth.

"Also, when you are trying to develop and grow a lot of players, there is a balance between the foolhardy youngsters and experienced old timers.

"From that point of view, effectively having an extra coach on the pitch, which is what Stephen is, allows him to coach in the moment. He is very generous with his knowledge and very committed to the project he is in. "

Anscombe is not expected to return until next season after injuring his knee in August 2019 while playing for Wales against England.

"When I spoke to Toby in the summer, he outlined his plans and all of those plans are now in motion," said Myler.

"As a squad we are making progress and I have been happy to play a part in that.

"I know what I can bring, have a lot of experience but I am also learning things at the Ospreys everyday. Despite the amount of time I have been in the game, it is constantly evolving all the time. You always need new challenges and new things to focus on and I have given my all to this.

"First and foremost, it's about doing the job on the pitch, people wouldn't listen to me if I didn't do that. So my first focus is playing as well as I can and helping the team to function is part of my job.

"Everyone has seen how the younger players have been given an opportunity here and have really started to improve and have begun to add to the Ospreys.

"If I can play a small part in helping them, I consider that a privilege."

Myler spent much of his career at Northampton and helped Saints win the European Challenge Cup and English Premiership in 2014 as part of a 330-game, 2,655-point spell before departing Franklin's Gardens in 2018.

He played his only England international against Argentina in June 2013.