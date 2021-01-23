Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mark Bennet scored Edinburgh's first try in Parma

Pro14: Zebre v Edinburgh Zebre 10 (3) Try: Kearney Con: Canna Pen: Canna Edinburgh 26 (10) Tries: Bennett, Farndale Cons: Van der Walt 2 Pens : Van der Walt 4

Fourteen-man Edinburgh eked out a scrappy but crucial victory against Zebre to keep their slender Pro14 play-off hopes alive.

The visitors led 10-3 at the break thanks to Mark Bennett's stunning score and five points from the boot of Jaco van der Walt.

Zebre drew level through Mark Kearney's try, before three Van der Walt penalties stretched Edinburgh's lead to six points.

Jamie Farndale's try secured victory.

That was despite George Taylor's red card with 11 minutes remaining for a shoulder to the neck while attempting a tackle.

Edinburgh stay fifth in Conference B, but move to within six points of Scarlets above them, having played one game fewer than the Welsh side.

Shorn of head coach Richard Cockerill and full-back Blair Kinghorn, both of whom were prevented from travelling to Italy due to a delay in receiving ultimately negative Covid-19 test results, Edinburgh began slowly.

Van der Walt's early strike was cancelled out by Italy fly-half Canna, and it took a moment of magic from Bennett to open the game up on 34 minutes, as he kicked from his own 22 for Farndale to pounce on, before offloading back to Bennett to cross for a try.

Zebre's response after the break was swift, as second row Kearney burrowed over from close range within five minutes of the restart, but Van der Walt was able to take advantage of ill-discipline to put Edinburgh 16-10 in front.

But the Italian side - on the back of three straight wins - put Edinburgh under tremendous pressure thereafter with repeated attacks.

The visitors stood firm despite losing WP Nel to the sin-bin on the hour mark, and then Taylor for the final 10 minutes.

Rather than wilt, Edinburgh grew in adversity and battled up the pitch to give Van der Walt the chance to make the lead nine points, before Farndale intercepted a pass in the final minute to race away and put the gloss on an important win.

Edinburgh: Blain, Farndale, Bennett, Dean, Sau, Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, Hodgson, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Grahamslaw, Berghan, Haining, Bradbury, Shiel, Chamberlain, Taylor.