Dai Young in the Parc y Scarlets stands during the second-half of Cardiff Blues 13-10 win

Cardiff Blues interim director of rugby Dai Young admits it was frustrating after he missed the start of his first game back in charge.

Young was stuck on the motorway for more than four hours after a serious accident closed the road.

He arrived in Llanelli during the first-half of the Blues' 13-10 victory over Scarlets.

"I couldn't be more frustrated, before the game sat on the motorway for four and half hours," said Young.

"First and foremost, let's hope whoever was involved in that accident are ok, that's the most important thing.

"It's quite tough sitting on the motorway four and a half hours desperate to get to your first game so it spoilt it a bit for me.

"I think I missed the first 10 minutes, when I got there we were seven-nil up so I felt like turning around and going back and making sure I didn't spoil it for the players!

"I got there in the end, but it would have been a little bit better if I got there on time."

Young eventually saw two powerful performances from man-of-the-match James Botham and second-row Seb Davies after the forward pair were left out of Wayne Pivac's 36-man Wales Six Nations squad.

"It's a measure of the men," said Young.

"Both are young men with big futures in front of them. They are going to have ups and downs and it's how you bounce back from those disappointing moments.

"I think the two of them bounced back in the right manner, by doing their talking on the field.

"I am sure they're hugely disappointed but that's the only thing they can do, go out there and perform well and keep on putting their hands up. I thought they showed what they are made of."