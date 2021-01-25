Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Coventry-born Paolo Odogwu has run in six tries for Wasps this season to catch Eddie Jones' eye

Wasps back Paolo Odogwu has signed a new contract of an undisclosed length with the Premiership club.

Odogwu's deal with the Coventry-based club follows last week's first England call-up before the Six Nations.

Since switching from wing to centre, Odogwu has scored six tries in eight games, and is Wasps' top try scorer.

"He has been a revelation this season, showing everyone the exciting player we knew he was," said head coach Lee Blackett.

Odogwu, who is in his second season with Wasps following his return to home town Coventry from Sale, said: "I'm having a great time playing in this team at the moment.

"I've felt at home ever since I joined the environment. There's a great culture and buzz about the place.

"Working with all the coaches over the past couple of years has given me the confidence in my ability and the opportunity to show what I can do on the field.

"All the squad are working hard to build on the progress we have made recently. I'm excited about being part of Wasps' future."

Wasps have won their last five league and cup matches and are currently fifth in the Premiership.