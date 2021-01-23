Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pro14: Connacht v Ospreys Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Sunday, 24 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Ospreys have named six Wales squad members for Sunday's rearranged Pro14 trip to face Connacht in Galway.

Recalled back-rower Dan Lydiate lines up at number eight alongside captain Justin Tipuric, while Rhodri Jones, Adam Beard, Owen Watkin and George North all start.

Connacht make seven changes, including the recall of captain Jarrad Butler.

He lines up in a back-row which includes Paul Boyle at number eight and Conor Oliver on the opposite flank.

For Ospreys, hooker Sam Parry and scrum-half Rhys Webb, both left out by Wales coach Wayne Pivac from his Six Nations squad, are also named by head coach Toby Booth.

Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones remains on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

Following his man-of-the-match performance against Dragons, Mat Protheroe switches from full-back to wing with Dan Evans returning at 15.

Connacht make seven changes in all, although in-form locks Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux continue, while Dave Heffernan comes into a front-row that includes Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham.

There's a new look half-back partnership with Ireland international Kieran Marmion named alongside Conor Fitzgerald, while Peter Robb has been handed his first start of the season at inside centre after recovering from a long-term groin issue.

John Porch continues at full-back with Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

The bench includes returning Ireland centre Bundee Aki who has recovered from a knee injury, and Abraham Papali'i following a recent suspension.

The original match in late November was postponed after a Welsh regional player returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The game was initially rescheduled for 13 February but has been changed for a second time. Sides were facing two weeks off after the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup were suspended.

Ospreys have won five out of the past six games and Booth was keen to keep playing.

"We know we need flexibility in what we do," said Booth.

"We know we need to be adaptable and resilient as a team because Galway on a potentially difficult Sunday afternoon will challenge us for sure."

Connacht: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Daly, Peter Robb, Alex Wootton; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Jarrad Butler (capt), Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Conor Kenn, Gavin Thornbury, Abraham Papali'i, Caolin Blade, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Mat Protheroe; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb; Rhodri Jones, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Lydiate.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Lloyd Ashley, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Keelan Giles.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Chris Busby, Rob O'Sullivan (both IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)