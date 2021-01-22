Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ringrose returned for Leinster in December but re-injured his jaw against Northampton

Pro14: Munster v Leinster Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 23 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Garry Ringrose has recovered from a jaw injury and will start for a full-strength Leinster against inter-provincial rivals Munster on Saturday.

The centre will win his 80th cap in one of four changes from the side that beat Ulster last time out.

Back row CJ Stander will make his 150th appearance as Munster too opt go with their strongest available side.

The Pro14 Conference B leaders make two changes, with Rhys Marshall and John Ryan coming into the front row.

Both provinces suffered their first and only defeat of the season in the first weekend of inter-provincial derbies, but bounced back to win their fixtures the following week.

Munster hold a healthy 11-point lead at the top of their pool while Leinster can go level on points with Conference A leaders Ulster with a bonus-point win, with another game in hand still to come.

The reigning champions welcome back recently named Irish Rugby Writers Player of the Year Ringrose, who re-injured his jaw on his return to action in December, having been out since October.

The Ireland centre joins an immensely experienced backline, with Jimmy O'Brien replacing Dave Kearney on the left wing and Luke McGrath preferred to Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

In the only change to the pack Will Connors is brought back into the back row with Josh van der Flier dropping to the bench.

Munster's most capped overseas player CJ Stander will make his 150th appearance on Saturday

For Munster, prop Ryan and hooker Marshall join James Cronin in the front row.

Aside from those changes, Johann van Graan sticks with the players who battled past Connacht on 9 January.

The initial meeting between the sides was scheduled for Boxing Day, only to be put back in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

The rearranged date was made available after the final two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup were cancelled.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, de Allende, Daly; Hanrahan, Murray; Cronin, Marshall, Ryan, Kleyn, Beirne; Coombes, O'Mahony (capt), Stander.

Replacements: N Scannell, Kilcoyne, Archer, F Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Casey, Healy, R Scannell.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, O'Brien; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Porter, Fardy, Ryan; Ruddock, Connors, Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, E Byrne, Clarkson, Molony, Conan, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, van der Flier.