Six Nations: Odogwu and Randall called up by England
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Six Nations: England v Scotland
|Date: Saturday 6 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, online with live text commentary
Wasps back Paolo Odogwu and Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall have been named in England's 28-man squad for the Six Nations.
Bath prop Beno Obano is the third uncapped player in the squad.
Notable omissions are Wasps flanker Jack Willis and Bath back Jonathan Joseph, who are named in a 12-man shadow squad.
"This is a really tough squad to pick. I know there are a lot of disappointed players," said head coach Eddie Jones.
Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler, who is banned for the opener against Scotland, is not included in either squad. However, Sinckler will be available for selection once he has served his suspension.
England will retain a 28-player squad throughout the tournament, following an agreement with the clubs and the players' union, "in recognition of the challenges presented by COVID-19".
There is a return from injury for Courtney Lawes, but Mako Vunipola is ruled out, although he will join the squad to work on his rehabilitation.
England Six Nations squad
Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Jonny May, Paolo Odogwu, Harry Randall, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.
Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.
Shadow squad:
Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, George Furbank, Joe Heyes, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, George Martin, Alex Mitchell, Jacob Umaga, Jack Willis.
- You can stream five fourth-round games live on the BBC this weekend, including Liverpool's trip to Manchester United. Find out more here.
European player of the year not even in Squad
What he has done to get in Eddie’s bad books
Willis underhill curry still quality back row
On Prem performances, Wilson, Randall and Odogwu deserve a run out.
Great to see Randall and Odogwu though!
Just hope all the games get completed as Covid cancellations devalue the competition
I predict the least memorable 6 nations ever.