Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Six Nations: England v Scotland Date: Saturday 6 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, online with live text commentary

Wasps back Paolo Odogwu and Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall have been named in England's 28-man squad for the Six Nations.

Bath prop Beno Obano is the third uncapped player in the squad.

Notable omissions are Wasps flanker Jack Willis and Bath back Jonathan Joseph, who are named in a 12-man shadow squad.

"This is a really tough squad to pick. I know there are a lot of disappointed players," said head coach Eddie Jones.

Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler, who is banned for the opener against Scotland, is not included in either squad. However, Sinckler will be available for selection once he has served his suspension.

England will retain a 28-player squad throughout the tournament, following an agreement with the clubs and the players' union, "in recognition of the challenges presented by COVID-19".

There is a return from injury for Courtney Lawes, but Mako Vunipola is ruled out, although he will join the squad to work on his rehabilitation.

England Six Nations squad

Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Jonny May, Paolo Odogwu, Harry Randall, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Shadow squad:

Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, George Furbank, Joe Heyes, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, George Martin, Alex Mitchell, Jacob Umaga, Jack Willis.