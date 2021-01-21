Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rob Baxter captained Exeter for a decade before joining the coaching staff at the club

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has won the Rugby Union Writers' Club personality of the year award for 2020.

The 49-year-old guided the Chiefs to a first-ever Premiership and Champions Cup double last year.

The achievement came just a decade after he first led the Devon club into the top flight.

He succeeds South Africa's World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi in winning the award voted for by writers, broadcasters and photographers.

"Looking at some of the names who have been awarded this previously, I have to say I feel in exalted company," said Baxter, who was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Years Honours list for services to rugby union.

"I don't mind telling you it took my breath away when I was looking at the various people who have won this in the past - not just household names but world famous names. It's a huge honour.

"I have to thank everybody at the club who has helped me on the path to the double championship we won last year and who has been a huge part in the success of Exeter.

"I'm the guy lucky enough to pick up a very prestigious award for the hard work of a lot of people."