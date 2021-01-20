Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Haydn Morris made his Wales debut against France in 1951

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Haydn Morris has died at the age of 92.

Mountain Ash-born Morris won three caps for Wales between 1951 and 1955, scoring two tries.

The Cardiff RFC player was selected for the 1955 Lions Tour of South Africa, ands scored a hat-trick in his debut, a 24-14 victory over Griqualand West.

He scored eight tries in nine appearances on tour but an ankle injury kept him out of the drawn Test series.

A PE teacher, Morris was later director of sport at the University of East Anglia.