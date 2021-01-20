Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ioan Lloyd has made both of his Wales appearances so far at Parc y Scarlets

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says he has given Ioan Lloyd things to work on following the Bristol teenager's omission from the 2021 Six Nations squad.

Lloyd, 19, won two Wales caps during the autumn campaign in 2020 but has been left out of the 36-man party.

"He is a wonderful young man," said Pivac.

"The discussion with Ioan was around getting a string of games together for Bristol."

Lloyd came off the replacements bench in the victories over Georgia and Italy where he had a difficult defensive day.

"He has exploded onto the scene with Bristol, we have called him in and had a good, close-up look at him," said Pivac.

"You will have seen in the Italy game there are parts of his game that he needs to work on at this level, clearly.

"Those messages have gone back to Pat Lam [at Bristol] so Pat will be working hard with Ioan over this period.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac believes his squad are good enough to win the 2021 Six Nations

"Realistically for Ioan he's now going to be working hard to put himself in line for a summer tour, which is part of our planning."

Pivac is also keeping tabs on Lloyd's Bristol uncapped team-mate Harry Randall with the scrum-half qualifying for England and Wales.

"Firstly he's a very good player, isn't he?" said Pivac.

"We've been to a lot of Bristol games so we've seen him and know he's an ex-Scarlets boy.

"We know his background, but we also know he has English parents and is very proud about that fact.

"At the moment we're leaving Harry and it's a decision he will make when and if he is selected by one or other country."