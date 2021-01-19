Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ed Robinson joined Jersey Reds as backs coach in April 2018

Ed Robinson, the son of former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson, is to join Eddie Jones' coaching team for the Six Nations campaign.

The 28-year-old, who is currently backs coach at Championship side Jersey Reds, will support skills coaching after Jones' assistant Jason Ryles' decision to stay in Australia due to Covid-19.

Jones will miss part of this month's training camp, isolating after forwards coach Matt Proudfoot tested positive.

"Ed's a talented coach," said Jones.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Ed to our coaching staff for the tournament and we'd like to thank Jersey Reds for their cooperation and support in making it happen.

"He will work to help the players improve.

"We understand and support Jason's decision and are expecting that he will be back with us this summer."

Andy Robinson, Ed's father, is currently head coach of Romania

Robinson will miss the first three rounds of Jersey's Championship campaign, which is due to begin on 6 March.

He previously coached at Rotherham Titans, Clifton and Loughborough Students after being forced to stop playing aged 19 due to a complex concussion injury.

His father Andy played for Bath and England before moving into coaching and succeeded Sir Clive Woodward as the national team's boss in 2004.

But he lost 13 of his 22 games in charge and stood down as England coach in November 2006.

He took over as Edinburgh boss in 2007 and became head coach of Scotland in 2009, winning 15 of his 35 matches in charge before resigning in November 2012 after a loss to Tonga.