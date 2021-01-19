Six Nations 2021: Flanker Dan Lydiate recalled by Wales

Dan Lydiate packs down for Wales
Back-row Dan Lydiate has impressed for Ospreys this season

Wales have recalled Ospreys back-row Dan Lydiate for the 2021 Six Nations.

Lydiate, 33, last played international rugby against Australia in November 2018 in his 64th Wales cap.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named a 36-man squad which does not include Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb, although his team-mate Rhodri Jones is named as one of the props.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on 7 February.

Prop Jones last played for Wales against South Africa in June 2018 and comes in at loose-head alongside Wyn Jones and Rhys Carre, with Rob Evans and Nicky Smith both injured. Tight-head Samson Lee is also ruled out through injury.

Hooker Elliott Dee is preferred to Sam Parry, while Scarlets skipper Ken Owens returns after the British and Irish Lion missed the autumn campaign with a shoulder injury.

Ospreys second-row Adam Beard is recalled while Jake Ball is named - despite being unavailable for Wales after the tournament as he leaves Scarlets to be closer to his family in Australia.

Wales captain and lock Alun Wyn Jones is battling to be fit for the opening match after damaging a knee against Italy in early December.

Lydiate is preferred to young Cardiff Blues back-rowers James Botham and Shane Lewis-Hughes who were capped in the autumn. Regional colleague Josh Navidi is named despite having not played this season because of concussion issues.

Scarlets flanker Josh Macleod is the one uncapped player in the squad. After being named in the initial autumn squad, Macleod was ruled out of contention for selection because of a hamstring injury.

Tomos Williams returns from injury instead of Webb, with Scarlets scrum-halves Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy also included.

At fly-half, Blues' Jarrod Evans is named alongside English-based pair Dan Biggar and Callum Sheedy.

Amongst the backline Liam Williams is included, despite being suspended for the opening game against Ireland after being sent off playing for Scarlets against Cardiff Blues on 9 January.

Hallam Amos is recalled with Jonah Holmes dropping out through injury although there is no room for Bristol teenager Ioan Lloyd.

"We are hugely looking forward to meeting up as a squad on Monday and to the forthcoming campaign," said Pivac.

"The Guinness Six Nations is an important tournament and we have selected a squad accordingly.

"As we consistently spoke about, the autumn for us was about opportunity and development, looking ahead to RWC 2023 and it served that purpose for us.

"This campaign is different, it is tournament rugby and we are excited to get going and to play our part.

"We have picked a squad for this tournament based on form and we are excited to meet up on Monday and to get our preparation underway."

Ross Moriarty, James Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Scott Williams were also not considered because of injury.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons) Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Josh MacLeod (Scarlets), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Johnny Williams (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Dragons), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues), Hallam Amos (Cardiff Blues), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets).

  • Looks like a good strong squad capable of upsetting the likes of Italy

  • A mixture of some old heads and new blood. Maybe leaning a bit too much on the old for my liking...but hey. But why oh why are still hamstringing ourselves with the 60 cap rule?! It’s the professional era, boys need to ply their trade anywhere and we don’t have the depth to waste talent. Better liaison across rugby boards for international release is a solution...

  • Good that he has gone for youth at 9 and 10. Priestland over Evans would have been a big mistake imo. Dan Lydiate is a quality player but in the long term Moriarty and Jenkins when fully recovered. Overall pleased with selection considering who is not available due to injury.

  • No Ioan Lloyd? Surprised at that.
    Will AW-J be fit?

  • Fairly predictable selection although surprised that Kieran Hardy is chosen in preference to Rhys Webb. Not personally seen much of Rhodri Jones of late but I thought he looked a good prospect when he first came in the scene, several years ago now. Some big performances are required if Wales are not to be vying for the wooden spoon with Italy. There is also the Lions to consider, if it goes ahead.

  • Prop options look weak Dillon Lewis And Carre? Not sure why Ball remains would have brought in one of younger locks emerging but good to see McLeod and Navidi

    • flex replied:
      About results now and Ball gives go forward. No need to rush the youngsters, they'll get a chance on the summer tour.

  • Just hope Italy haven't improved too much tbh.

  • Why Jake Ball. He is leaving to go back to Aus and who can blame him but why name him in the squad at the expense of growing a younger player. Also Why Elias........

  • Team picks itself, but poor back up. Amos? And no Ioan Lloyd. Rhodri Jones, D Lewis, Lydiate(good he has been, his game does not suit).
    There are better players not in squad due to this nonsense 60 cap rule. A depressing 6ns await

  • Lydiate deserves his call up, been playing really well. Navidi will be 1st choice 6 but may be touch and go for the 1st game.
    Glad to see Jarrod get a call up, his game management needs some work, but if he gets good clean ball on the front foot he can be lethal.

  • Only suprise for me is the omission of Botham. I'm made up for Lyds but surely he's not going to be around come 2023 World Cup.

    • flex replied:
      He's 33 and arguably a better player than he was. As a solid squad player there's no reason he can't play in the next WC. Older players have won the tournament.

  • I really can't understand why the 6 Nations could not have been delayed until Autumn, then maybe we could be in a position to allow supporters back into stadiums

  • Loved Lydiate at his best, but I feel the game has moved on. Strange call.

