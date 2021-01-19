Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Cameron Redpath has been named in Scotland's Six Nations squad - despite being firmly on the England radar.

Bath centre Redpath, son of former Scotland captain Bryan, represented England Under-20s and has been called into squads by Eddie Jones without winning a full cap.

He is one of four uncapped players in Gregor Townsend's 35-man squad.

Also included are Edinburgh hooker David Cherry, Sale Sharks hooker Ewan Ashman, and Gloucester lock Alex Craig.

Scotland begin their campaign with a Calcutta Cup showdown against England at Twickenham on 6 February.

Returning to the squad after not featuring in the recent Autumn Nations Cup campaign are Newcastle Falcons back rower Gary Graham, Sale wing Byron McGuigan, Glasgow Warriors hooker Grant Stewart and London Irish prop Alan Dell.

"As coaches we have selected a group which we believe can build on the work our players put in throughout the recent Autumn Nations Cup campaign and kick on again in terms of performance levels," said head coach Townsend.

"The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level."

