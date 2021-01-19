Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath are ninth in the Premiership table, with two wins from their six matches this season

Bath have closed their training ground at Farleigh House after a number of players and staff at the club tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak was detected during the Premiership's weekly testing programme for Covid-19.

The Blue, Black and Whites have arranged additional testing for players and staff on Thursday and next Monday.

Bath's next scheduled match is against local rivals Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Friday, 29 January (19:45 BMT).

A decision on whether the game will go ahead will be made in conjunction with Premiership Rugby next week.

In the meantime, all Bath players and rugby staff have been instructed to self-isolate at home.

Those who tested positive for coronavirus must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

"Our immediate focus is taking care of our people and stopping the spread of the virus," Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald told the club website. external-link

"We are in regular communication with Premiership Rugby and Public Health England as we manage the situation.

"We will return to training but only when it is safe and appropriate to do so."