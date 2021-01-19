Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Johnson has earned international recognition since joining Glasgow

Scotland centre Sam Johnson aims to help "build something special" at Glasgow Warriors after signing a new contract with the Pro14 club.

The 27-year-old has played 67 games for Glasgow, and earned 15 caps, since his move from Ospreys in 2015.

He follows Scotland team-mate Scott Cummings in committing his future to Danny Wilson's side.

"Glasgow is my home and to be able to sign for a few more years is a great boost," Johnson said.

"There are exciting times ahead for the club and I'm very fortunate for Glasgow and Scottish Rugby to give me the opportunity to continue to work hard with Danny and the coaching team to build something special at Scotstoun."

Johnson made his Scotland debut in the 38-38 draw with England at Twickenham in 2019, when Wilson was forwards coach in the international set-up.

"It's great that we can retain another Scottish internationalist of Sam's calibre," the Glasgow head coach said.

"Sam's a really exciting midfield player both sides of the ball. He's an intelligent player who has a real understanding of the game."