Scarlets prop Wyn Jones made his Wales debut against Tonga in June 2017

Wales prop Wyn Jones has re-signed to stay at Scarlets.

The region have not revealed how long Jones has committed to stay at Parc y Scarlets.

The 28-year-old has won 30 caps for Wales since making his international debut more than three years ago against Tonga.

"I am enjoying my rugby at the moment, it is a great environment to be part of, so it was an easy decision to re-sign," said Jones.

Jones played for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership before making his Scarlets debut in 2014 and was a member of the squad that lifted the league title in May 2017.

"It is nice to be able to stay at my home region and play good rugby with a good group of boys," Jones said.

"The squad here is as strong as I can remember, a great mix of experience and youngsters who are putting their hands up, and we have ambitions to compete with the best in the Pro14 and in Europe.

"It was a proud moment for me to make my 100th appearance a few weeks ago and I feel at 28 there is plenty more to come from me."

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney added: "It is fantastic news, He is Wales's loose-head and it's brilliant Wyn wants to stay, sees value in staying here and that he is looking to progress and get better again.

"He is a great bloke to have around the place, we love his personality, he is full of energy and right at the heart of everything we are doing here."