Tian Schoeman made 15 appearances for Bordeaux in the 2017-18 season

Bath have completed the signing of South African fly-half Tian Schoeman from Cheetahs on an 18-month contract.

The 29-year-old will train with his new club for the first time on Tuesday after completing a self-isolation period since arriving in the country.

He has previously played for Bordeaux in the French Top 14 as well as Blue Bulls in Super Rugby.

Schoeman will provide cover at fly-half for Wales international Rhys Priestland as well as youngster Orlando Bailey.