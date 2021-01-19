Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ryan Jones toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2005

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has been appointed as a non-executive member of the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA).

Jones left his role as Welsh Rugby Union performance director in October 2020 after joining the governing body in 2016.

"It's a great time to get involved with the WRPA," said Jones.

"They have made progress recently and have done incredible work representing their members in a difficult time."

Jones played 75 Tests for Wales and captained his country 33 times in an international career which included three Grand Slams. He also won four league titles with Ospreys in 150 appearances for the region.

"It is evident they are becoming an influential and professional association," said Jones.

"They have a clear plan of where they are heading and I hope my own experiences of the game can help them in this journey.

"Player welfare and representation is crucial and I am confident they will continue to drive forward in these areas.

"I want to continue to give back to the game that has given so much to me, and am determined to help players currently playing but also those transitioning out of the game."

The WRPA are designed to represent, develop, promote and protect professional rugby players in Wales. There are two players from each region on the executive committee with Ospreys forward James King having replaced Ken Owens as chairman.

"As a former team-mate of Ryan's, I know first-hand the level of energy and determination he brings," said King.

"It is essential we have the breadth of knowledge Ryan has both on and off the pitch in our association.

"He will add huge value and ensure the players' voice is heard on all important issues affecting our game."

WRPA chief executive Barry Cawte added: "We are honoured to have a former player of Ryan's standing giving up his time to help us.

"His achievements speak for themselves and he also has a unique understanding of the administration of the game, which will add significant value to the work we do.

"This appointment represents a significant step forward for us as an association."