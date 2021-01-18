Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland are to host Wales in the Six Nations n 13 February

Scotland's opening home Six Nations game against Wales will be played behind closed doors at Murrayfield, Scottish Rugby has announced.

It means their first two matches will be without fans, their opening game away to England on 6 February also being behind closed doors.

The Scottish union had hoped for a gradual return of limited numbers for their upcoming three home matches.

But it says current government guidance rules it out for the 13 February game.

"Access to home matches vs Ireland & Italy respectively are under current review," Scottish Rugby tweeted.

Gregor Townsend's side are due to play in France on 28 February before Ireland visit on 14 March and Italy follow on 20 March.

Scotland has a five-level system of local coronavirus alerts, but since Boxing Day the entire mainland has been in the top tier of restrictions - level four.

This is due to continue until the end of January at the earliest and further tightening of the rules were introduced from 5 January.

Scottish Rugby said the announcement over tickets for the Wales game was "to comply with current Scottish government public health guidance on Covid-19".

It added that it had informed all those who had applied for its ticket ballot and that no payments had yet been collected.