Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Best was in the Ulster A dugout for Friday's game against their Leinster counterparts

Former Ireland captain Rory Best has taken on an occasional mentoring role with Ulster.

Best was in the Ulster A dugout for Friday's game against their Leinster counterparts at Kingspan Stadium when the home side earned a 37-14 win.

Ulster Academy boss Kieran Campbell says Best's "mentoring role" is with the squad's front row players.

"He has a lot of business on but he enjoys giving back and mentoring," Campbell told The 42.

"Having someone with that level of experience around, you're only going to benefit from it."

The Ulsterman is latest former Ireland star to take on a coaching role with Paul O'Connell joining Andy Farrell's backroom team in recent weeks.

Best retired from the game following the 2019 World Cup after winning 124 caps for Ireland and playing 218 times for his home province.