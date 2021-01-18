Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Blair Kinghorn is closing in on 100 Edinburgh appearances

Scotland back Blair Kinghorn says Edinburgh have "a very special place in my heart" as he marked his 24th birthday with a contract extension.

He has made 94 appearances and scored 23 tries for the Pro14 side since signing professional terms with his local club in 2015.

Kinghorn, who can play full-back or wing, also has 25 caps and eight tries for his country.

"It's been a whirlwind of a journey," he told Edinburgh's website.

"I was 18 when I first signed, so re-signing as I turn 24 is a bit mad. I'm Edinburgh born and bred and I grew up supporting the club. The club really means a lot to me."

Kinghorn is the third Scotland international to extend his contract with the capital club in the past fortnight following back-row Hamish Watson and flanker Jamie Ritchie.

Meanwhile, Scotland centre James Lang and second-row Glen Young are joining from Harlequins this summer and head coach Richard Cockerill is delighted also to retain "local lad come good" Kinghorn.

"He's also a gifted athlete who's developed into fine rugby player over the past few seasons with us and continues to get better," he added. "He's racked up an impressive number of appearances and tries for club and country for someone so young."