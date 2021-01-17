The win against Edinburgh was only Glasgow's third Pro14 victory of the season

Glasgow Warriors can use their thrilling victory against Edinburgh as a "springboard" during a difficult season, says head coach Danny Wilson.

The 23-22 win at Scotstoun was only Glasgow's third Pro14 victory.

Eroni Sau's last-minute try gave Edinburgh the chance to snatch the win, but Jaco van der Walt's missed conversion meant Glasgow held on.

"We've got to use this to springboard us on now for the rest of the season," Wilson said.

"Obviously a lot of our boys will move on to international rugby and we wish them the best of luck with Scotland.

"Therefore we'll have another big change and different group, but the win was important and hopefully it gives the boys a bit of reward for all their hard work recently."

With the Pro14 only arranging fixtures in blocks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Glasgow are without a game for two weeks.

Wilson told BBC Scotland he would prefer to have a game next week to build momentum, but feels his side can use the time off to strengthen their cohesion on the training ground.

"At the start of the season we had three or four weeks with this group, and took the Scarlets apart in my opinion and should've scored a lot more points," the Glasgow coach added.

"Again, here we've had three or four weeks together and slowly built to a win.

"That tells me if we get more time together as a group to build and build, our performances will get better and better, even though we've got players missing."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill praised his side's efforts but bemoaned small moments slipping away.

His side sit second bottom of Pro14 Conference B with just three wins, and face Zebre and Dragons in their next two matches.

"Glasgow are a good side, they've got some good players and there's no shame in getting beaten by them," he said.

"We've got to go to Zebre and get the points next week. We've got to play everyone in our Conference again and we'll be going to the very end and trying to compete as many points as we can.

"It's been a very disjointed season for all sorts of reasons, obviously Covid is a big one, but losing all our players for eight weeks [during the autumn international window], and trying to manage that, and it looks as though we're likely to lose them all again for another eight weeks [the Six Nations]."