Edinburgh's Jamie Farndale scored the only try of the first half

Pro14/1872 Cup Glasgow Warriors (9) 23 Tries: Fagerson, Turner Con: Thompson (2) Pens: Thompson (3) Edinburgh (10) 22 Tries: Farndale, Dean, Sau Con: Van der Walt, Bennett Pen: Van der Walt

Glasgow Warriors had a last-minute let-off as they edged a thrilling 1872 Cup second-leg tie against Edinburgh.

Jaco van der Walt's missed conversion after an Eroni Sau try preserved the hosts' one-point lead and moved them off the bottom of Pro14 Conference A.

Edinburgh were 10-9 up at the interval thanks to Jamie Farndale's try before Glasgow roared back as Matt Fagerson and George Turner both crossed.

A stunning Chris Dean score reduced the deficit and set up the dramatic finale.

But Danny Wilson's side survived to level the series at 1-1 and set up a decider as they attempt to claim the trophy for the first time in four years.

Glasgow move up to fourth in the standings, while Edinburgh remain second bottom of Conference B.

More to follow.

Glasgow: H Jones; L Jones, Grigg, Fergusson, McLean; Thompson, Price; Seiuli, Turner, Fagerson, Gray, S Cummings, Wilson (capt), Gordon, Fagerson.

Replacements: Matthews, Lambert, Pieretto, Nakarawa, Harley, Dobie, Thomson, Smith.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Farndale, Bennett, Dean, Sau; van der Walt, Groom; Sutherland, Cherry, Berghan, Hodgson, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Schoeman, Nel, Haining, Crosbie, Pyrgos, Chamberlain, Johnstone.