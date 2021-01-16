Aaron Sexton scored two tries for Ulster A against Leinster

Former Scotland captain Budge Pountney has said Ulster can take great encouragement from their A side's impressive victory over Leinster.

Ulster ran out 37-14 winners at Kingspan Stadium on Friday in a match streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Pountney, head of rugby at Regent House, said Covid-19 pressures make developing young players more important for the province.

"The win over Leinster A was a great result," Pountney told Sportsound.

"When you look at any clubs across the world, the clubs that always do the best are the ones that always have a thriving A side and a thriving local rugby community behind it with local players coming through.

"When you're a local lad and you're playing for your province there is nothing better than putting that shirt on. For me it was Northampton and we had a massive influx of local lads all the way through the system.

"Ulster are definitely beginning to build to the point where they can compete with Leinster. That is the way to create a really strong, strong province."

It was announced last month that Ulster back row Marcell Coetzee will return to his native South Africa at the end of the 2020-21 season to play for the Bulls.

The 29-year-old, capped 30 times by South Africa, has been a leading player for Dan McFarland's side but Pountney believes the move will present opportunities within the squad.

"When you are involved with top-level rugby you will always have players coming and going from your squad," he said.

"Marcel has done a fantastic stint at Ulster and who is to knock the guy if he wants to go home and play rugby in South Africa.

"With the moving on of big-name players comes opportunities for players in the Academy squad who can push on and get an earlier chance at the top level rather than sitting in behind Marcell for a few more years.

"I don't think anyone is irreplaceable and some of these young lads will be chomping at the bit to get in there and prove their worth."