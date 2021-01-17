Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Steve Phillips has worked at the Welsh Rugby Union since 2007 and took over as chief executive from Martyn Phillips in 2020

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is banking on a double financial boost to help cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

The Welsh government is close to handing a Welsh rugby a short-term package as a result of the pandemic.

Separately, the WRU are in line to be given at least £50m from the Six Nations deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, who will acquire a 14.5% stake in the tournament.

The six unions will share £300m with the money coming in five instalments.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has released a statement saying it has agreed the CVC deal.

FFR president and Six Nations vice-president Bernard Laporte confirmed the deal and praised the agreement, but the WRU is yet to comment on whether it has agreed.

A Six Nations statement said: "As previously reported, Six Nations are in discussions with CVC and unions are in the process of reviewing the main terms of the partnership with their individual boards while discussions continue. We won't make any further comments due to the confidential nature of these discussions."

Government help

While the CVC money is a more long-term boost, Welsh rugby needs a cash injection to cover the next 12 months.

Sport Wales is representing Welsh sporting bodies in the process of negotiating short-term financial assistance from the Welsh Government, which is known as the "spectator fund".

Sport Wales is the national organisation responsible for developing and promoting sport and physical activity in Wales and is the main adviser to the Welsh government on sport.

WRU interim chief executive Steve Phillips told BBC Sport in December he was hoping for a financial package of between £30m and £40m from the Welsh government and thought a deal could be agreed by the end of January.

That is to cover the whole game in Wales and not just the regions.

Although no official decision has been made - and government approval will be required - "positive discussions" have taken place, with any financial assistance for the WRU expected to come through a combination of loans and grants.

The WRU posted a £5.3m loss for the last financial year. The situation is now more challenging with the WRU facing the prospect of no crowds for 2021 Six Nations home games against Ireland and England.

That would mean a £14m revenue loss to add to the £21m already suffered in the autumn internationals, meaning a shortfall of £35m for an organisation that turned over £80m last year.

In autumn 2020, the WRU negotiated a £20m bank loan to help the four professional regions survive over the next 12 months.

That money has to be paid back by Cardiff Blues, Scarlets, Ospreys and Dragons over five years. The regions were expecting to share £25m this year before the pandemic but that dropped to £3m.

England, Ireland and Scotland's rugby authorities have been offered financial packages by their governments.

The UK government's package last month saw £135m pledged to rugby union in England as part of the £300m winter survival package.

Provisionally the Rugby Football Union - which governs the sport in England - is set to receive £44m, Premiership Rugby clubs are expected to get £59m, Championship clubs £9m and community clubs £23m.

Rugby union in Scotland will receive £20m. Of that £5m is in loans and £15m in grants.