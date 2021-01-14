Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Carl Hogg parted company with Ospreys last October

Former Scotland flanker Carl Hogg is joining Russia's coaching staff under Lyn Jones after parting company with Welsh regional side Ospreys in October.

Hogg, 51, was left in joint charge of Ospreys along with Matt Sherratt during a turbulent 2019/20 season after the departure of Allen Clarke.

Former Leicester and Dragons prop Boris Stankovich will also join Jones' coaching team.

Russia face Georgia in February in the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship.

They will then start the 2021 version of Europe's second-tier Six Nations as the Bears look to improve on their rankings of 21st in the world.

Jones, a former Wales flanker and head coach with Ospreys and Dragons, is aiming to steer his side to the 2023 World Cup after competing in Japan in 2019, albeit failing to win a game.

Hogg's experience includes five years coaching Worcester Warriors, while Stankovich, 41, had three years as scrum coach at Leicester Tigers.

They join Welshman Shaun Connor on Jones's management team.